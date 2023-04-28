Protesters Interrupt Channel 13 News Team During Demonstration in Jerusalem - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) A group of protesters during a demonstration in Israel's Jerusalem interrupted the work of Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 news by cursing the team of reporters and throwing a glass bottle at them, the Arutz Sheva broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the incident occurred during the Million March protest, which brought thousands of Israelis together in front of the parliament building in central Jerusalem in support of the government's judicial reform.

"The bullying and violent behavior of a handful of the protesters will not deter us and will not harm our commitment to our viewers. We expect the police to quickly and decisively investigate the case and bring the violent criminals to justice, knowing that violence against journalists in general and Channel 13 News teams in particular, has already become a matter of routine. This is an intolerable and unforgivable situation, which cannot be put up with and must be eradicated," Arutz Sheva quoted the broadcaster's response to the incident.

In late March, the broadcaster's camera crew was also attacked by a group of demonstrators, leaving the cameraman with a broken rib.

In the meantime, Israeli broadcaster CH12 reported that some 200,000 Israelis took part in the demonstration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Economy Minister Nir Barkat thanked the demonstrators on social media for their "incredible support."

The judicial reform, proposed by Netanyahu's government in January, will curtail the Supreme Court's power to review and strike down laws that it rules unconstitutional and give the government a greater say in the selection of judges.

Netanyahu put the reform on hold in late March, succumbing to growing pressure after one of the largest protests in Israel's history. Thousands of Israelis have been protesting against the reform nationwide for months.