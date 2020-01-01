Protesters Leave Besieged US Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

Protesters angered by a deadly US strike on a Shiite militia in Iraq were seen ebbing from the American embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday night, media said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Protesters angered by a deadly US strike on a Shiite militia in Iraq were seen ebbing from the American embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday night, media said.

Dozens of people surrounded the walled compound on Tuesday after the funeral was held for 25 fighters killed in the strike on what the Pentagon said were UN-backed Kataib Hezbolla militia following an attack on a Kirkuk base.

Protesters left after an umbrella organization encompassing many Iraqi paramilitary groups asked demonstrators to heed calls from the national government to withdraw, the Alsumaria channel said.

Iraqi Interior Minister Yaseen Yasiri reportedly showed up outside the embassy to make sure that no more protesting was going on.

Embassy staffers and guards were forced to pull deep into the embassy after protesters breached the outside fence and smashed windows before pulling back, according to Fox news.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they would not be pulling out the staff. Marines were sent to guard the compound. They reportedly fired tear gas at protesters on Wednesday who had set up a tent camp near the diplomatic mission.