UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Leave Besieged US Embassy In Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:24 PM

Protesters Leave Besieged US Embassy in Baghdad - Reports

Protesters angered by a deadly US strike on a Shiite militia in Iraq were seen ebbing from the American embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday night, media said

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) Protesters angered by a deadly US strike on a Shiite militia in Iraq were seen ebbing from the American embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday night, media said.

Dozens of people surrounded the walled compound on Tuesday after the funeral was held for 25 fighters killed in the strike on what the Pentagon said were UN-backed Kataib Hezbolla militia following an attack on a Kirkuk base.

Protesters left after an umbrella organization encompassing many Iraqi paramilitary groups asked demonstrators to heed calls from the national government to withdraw, the Alsumaria channel said.

Iraqi Interior Minister Yaseen Yasiri reportedly showed up outside the embassy to make sure that no more protesting was going on.

Embassy staffers and guards were forced to pull deep into the embassy after protesters breached the outside fence and smashed windows before pulling back, according to Fox news.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they would not be pulling out the staff. Marines were sent to guard the compound. They reportedly fired tear gas at protesters on Wednesday who had set up a tent camp near the diplomatic mission.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Minister Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Gas Media From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Three power pilferers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Vehari dist wins football championship

2 minutes ago

Poultry units distributed among 500 deserving peop ..

2 minutes ago

One held with liquor in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago

Woman burnt alive in her house in the area of Mill ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.