Protesters March in Warsaw Ahead of Anniversary of Presidential Election in Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Protesters have gathered on the streets of Warsaw for a demonstration ahead of the anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several thousand of Belarusian diaspora representatives and Polish activists have been marching in a column throughout the Polish capital with white-red-white flags accompanied by Belarusian rock music.

The demonstration started in the center of Warsaw, moving past the embassies of the United States and Russia. The end point is expected to be the Belarusian Embassy, where an impromptu rally is set to take place.

The column has been accompanied by reinforced police squads. Law enforcement officers have not interfered with the actions of the protesters.

The Belarusian opposition challenged the results of the 2020 election, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner, and secured Europe's backing. Brussels, in turn, has since sanctioned Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.