Protesters' Mass Arrests Leave Venezuelans In Fear

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Protesters' mass arrests leave Venezuelans in fear

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Edward Ocariz was cooking lunch at his home in a Caracas slum when police stormed in.

"You're coming with us," officers said, as angry neighbors screamed, "Damn you!"

Ocariz is one of 2,400 people detained since Nicolas Maduro's disputed reelection in Venezuela.

Police -- with no arrest warrant -- whisked Ocariz away a week after the July 28 election that sparked protests across the country, even in some normally pro-government areas. The violence left 27 dead and nearly 200 injured.

Ocariz, 53, who lived in the poor Coche neighborhood on the west side of the capital, had complained previously about government abuses of power.

He was charged with crimes including terrorism and inciting hatred and taken to a maximum security prison.

