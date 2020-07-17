KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Clashes between the police and protesters against the bill on postponing the switching to compulsory schooling in the Ukrainian language from 2020-2023 occurred on Friday near the building of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

The bill provides for amendments to the Ukrainian legislation on language and education and delays the transition of Ukrainian schools that use the Russian language during classes in 5-11 grades to Ukrainian-language education to 2023. The bill, drafted by member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Maxim Buzhansky, was recommended to be rejected by the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy. Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Dmytro Razumkov earlier announced that the draft legislation would be considered by lawmakers later on Friday.

According to the correspondent, several protesters attempted to bring firewood to Constitution Square but were stopped by the police.

Afterward, the protesters tried to push the police away from the people with firewood, which triggered the clashes.

Later, the protesters took firewood to the parliament building, laid it out in front of the Verkhovna Rada and placed red smoke bombs inside. Organizers of the action claimed that the authorities "must stop adding fuel to the fire, must get hands off the language." At the same time, there were no direct threats to the authorities during the rally.

In May 2019, then-President Petro Poroshenko signed a new language law that expanded the use of Ukrainian in public life. The law makes the use of Ukrainian mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions and the service sector. Moscow has criticized the legislative measures taken by Kiev, saying they targeted the Russian language, which is spoken by the vast majority of Ukrainian nationals and is native for many of them.