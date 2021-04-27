UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base In Turkey Demand Withdrawal Of US Troops - Organizers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand Withdrawal of US Troops - Organizers

Protesters outside the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey have demanded that all US troops withdraw in the wake of President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide, the political party Vatan, which organized the rally, told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Protesters outside the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey have demanded that all US troops withdraw in the wake of President Joe Biden's recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide, the political party Vatan, which organized the rally, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Biden used the word "genocide" to describe the persecution of the Armenian people by the Ottoman authorities in his Armenian Remembrance Day statement, prompting objections from Ankara.

"For half a century, the Incirlik base has been a nest of US agents, terrorism, [and] one of the centers of [the 2016 coup attempt] and served as a shelter for its organizers. It is an enemy center, used against our neighbors and brethren in Central Asia. We are calling to have the Incirlik and Kurecik [bases] transferred to the Turkish air force; the US troops should be sent home within 15 days," the vice chairman of the party, Serdar Uskupu, said in his speech at the protest.

The party already held protests outside of the US Embassy in Ankara as well as the Consulate General in Istanbul, demanding the US military bases be shut down, and Crimea recognized as Russian territory.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Armenians found themselves an increasingly persecuted minority within the ailing Ottoman Empire. In 1915, according to several historians, more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed. The events have been recognized as a genocide by the governments and parliaments of over 30 countries. Turkey, which traditionally rejects accusations of genocide, warned the Biden administration that such a move by the US would hurt bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Century Protest Minority Russia Turkey Ankara Istanbul 2016 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

17 minutes ago

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Chall ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Ready to Talk With Blinken at Arctic C ..

2 minutes ago

Court extends stay order in Sharif family's Raiwin ..

2 minutes ago

CDA serve notices over violation of building by-la ..

2 minutes ago

Slovak Foreign Minister: We Want to Build Relation ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.