Protesters Outside UN Headquarters Call On Member States To Obligate US To Reform Police

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Protesters Outside UN Headquarters Call on Member States to Obligate US to Reform Police

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Protesters have gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in New York City for a consecutive third night as part of the nationwide movement spurred by the death of George Floyd, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The protesters called on UN member states to pass resolutions compelling the US to reform the police.

US activist Carlos Polanco told Sputnik that member states must collectively condemn police brutality against African Americans and what he called "violent and racist tactics."

Among other demands, the protesters called for defunding the police and redirecting funds to communities of color, activating non-policing departments to resolve social ailments and to reform the prison system, where people of color are disproportionately incarcerated with outsized sentences.

Slogans common throughout the Black Lives Matter movement could be heard chanted by the protesters, such as "No Justice, No Peace" among others.

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres expressed solidarity with victims of racism in a statement published last week.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality which later spread to other countries.

