CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Supporters and members of the Moldovan opposition Socialists Party picket on Tuesday the building of the Chisinau Court of Appeal, which is considering the request of lawyers to cancel the measure of restraint for former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On September 19, the court extended Dodon's house arrest for another 20 days until October 11 over corruption charges.

According to the correspondent, civil activists, members of the parliament, members of youth organizations and residents of Chisinau participate in the rally with protesters chanting "Freedom to Dodon," "No to the dictatorship," "Government to resign," "(incumbent President) Maia Sandu to resign.

"We hope that today the judges will make the right decision. The former president is innocent, this case is purely political," one of the protesters told Sputnik.

Later in the day, despite the protests, the court dismissed Dodon's lawyers plea and extended his house arrest until October 21, approving prosecution's request to prolong the sentence.

On May 24, the anti-corruption prosecution detained Dodon on suspicion of passive corruption, illegal enrichment and treason. The former president's house was searched and investigated. The next day, he was formally charged and placed under house arrest with several extensions on his sentence.