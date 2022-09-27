UrduPoint.com

Protesters Picket Chisinau Court Awaiting Verdict On Former Moldovan President's Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Protesters Picket Chisinau Court Awaiting Verdict on Former Moldovan President's Case

Supporters and members of the Moldovan opposition Socialists Party picket on Tuesday the building of the Chisinau Court of Appeal, which is considering the request of lawyers to cancel the measure of restraint for former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Supporters and members of the Moldovan opposition Socialists Party picket on Tuesday the building of the Chisinau Court of Appeal, which is considering the request of lawyers to cancel the measure of restraint for former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On September 19, the court extended Dodon's house arrest for another 20 days until October 11 over corruption charges.

According to the correspondent, civil activists, members of the parliament, members of youth organizations and residents of Chisinau participate in the rally with protesters chanting "Freedom to Dodon," "No to the dictatorship," "Government to resign," "(incumbent President) Maia Sandu to resign.

"

"We hope that today the judges will make the right decision. The former president is innocent, this case is purely political," one of the protesters told Sputnik.

Later in the day, despite the protests, the court dismissed Dodon's lawyers plea and extended his house arrest until October 21, approving prosecution's request to prolong the sentence.

On May 24, the anti-corruption prosecution detained Dodon on suspicion of passive corruption, illegal enrichment and treason. The former president's house was searched and investigated. The next day, he was formally charged and placed under house arrest with several extensions on his sentence.

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Lawyers Chisinau May September October Dictator Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt collaborating with provinces on administrativ ..

Govt collaborating with provinces on administrative issues: Ahsan Iqbal

4 seconds ago
 PCJCCI, PBIT organize CPEC Conference 2022

PCJCCI, PBIT organize CPEC Conference 2022

5 seconds ago
 Journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from daughter-in-l ..

Journalist Ayaz Amir discharged from daughter-in-law's murder case

7 seconds ago
 Prince William makes first visit to Wales since in ..

Prince William makes first visit to Wales since inheriting new title

9 seconds ago
 Strict security planned for Rabi-ul-Awwal

Strict security planned for Rabi-ul-Awwal

12 seconds ago
 Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sittin ..

Lack of quorum forced adjournment of Senate sitting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.