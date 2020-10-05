Protesters, Police Clash Fiercely in Central Bishkek; 16 People Injured

Fierce clashes between protesters and police are taking place in the center of Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Fierce clashes between protesters and police are taking place in the center of Bishkek, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The security forces cordoned off the approaches to the central square of Ala-Too, protesters throw stones at them.

The protesters were dispersed, and clashes with police are taking place throughout the center of the Kyrgyz capital. Security officials push back the protesters, but they are actively resisting.

The number of people injured in clashes between protesters and police in Bishkek has risen to 16, the republic's health ministry told Sputnik.

"At the moment, 16 victims have been admitted to the city's hospitals, they receive assistance," the ministry's spokesperson said.

Earlier, the ministry told Sputnik that two security officials had been injured while dispersing protesters in Bishkek.

About 2,000 people gathered on Monday morning in Bishkek on the central square of Ala-Too. The protesters support parties that failed to qualify for the parliament in the recent election. The protesters demand to cancel the results of the elections and to re-vote.