UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Rally In Brussels Against Mandatory Mask Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Protesters Rally in Brussels Against Mandatory Mask Use

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules.

The demonstration is the first since the measures were announced in early August. People who do not wear a mask, including outdoors, face fines.

"We are against limits on our freedom and repressions," an activist told Sputnik.

The people held up placards reading "To live and die free!" and "Civil disobedience is a sacred duty: Freedom, equality, natural medicine!"

Belgium emerged as one of Europe's coronavirus epicenters in March and has the highest death rate per capita in the world. It has confirmed a total of 77,869 cases and 9,935 virus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Protest World Europe Brussels Reading March August Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

32 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

1 hour ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

3 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.