Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow on Saturday to urge world leaders to act on climate change, in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the crucial COP26 summit.

Attendees had come from far and wide including several other European countries, with some having walked long distances, to voice their frustrations at UN conference starting on Sunday and running until November 12.

The demonstrators then marched through the centre of Scotland's biggest city, holding placards bearing slogans such as "deeds now", "actions not words" and "stop fossil fuels".

They were led by members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action group, which has brought cities around the world to a standstill with its protest tactics and vowed to do the same in Glasgow.

"We are waiting for more ambitious measures, for our political leaders to be aware of the urgency of the situation," Dirk van Esbroeck, a Belgian pensioner, told AFP.

"Because our children, our grandchildren risk living in a much more complicated world, which is going to suffer serious climate disruptions." He and about 20 other members of a so-called "grandparents for the climate" group had travelled by train from Belgium to Edinburgh before walking the last 47 miles (75 kilometres) to Glasgow.

"There is still a long way to go between declarations and action," added the 68-year-old, who has five children and 12 grandchildren.

More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.

Activists from around the world will also be attending, with organisers expecting up to 100,000 people at a major demonstration Friday.

"We just want to see concrete measures, we want to see support for the global south as well," said Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator who had walked from Spain.

"It's the last chance," she added of the gathering.

Student Maciej Walczuk, 19, noted that despite 25 previous COP-style summits, "the climate situation is as bad as it has ever been".

"We strive for a COP that is different... and (to) create solutions for people already affected," he said.

Police say about 10,000 officers from across the UK will be deployed each day during the summit, the largest policing operation ever held in Scotland.