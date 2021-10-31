UrduPoint.com

Protesters Rally In Glasgow The Day Before COP26 Kicks Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Protesters rally in Glasgow the day before COP26 kicks off

Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow on Saturday to urge world leaders to act on climate change, in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the crucial COP26 summit

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Hundreds of activists rallied in Glasgow on Saturday to urge world leaders to act on climate change, in the biggest protests yet in the Scottish city ahead of the crucial COP26 summit.

Attendees had come from far and wide including several other European countries, with some having walked long distances, to voice their frustrations at UN conference starting on Sunday and running until November 12.

The demonstrators then marched through the centre of Scotland's biggest city, holding placards bearing slogans such as "deeds now", "actions not words" and "stop fossil fuels".

They were led by members of the Extinction Rebellion direct action group, which has brought cities around the world to a standstill with its protest tactics and vowed to do the same in Glasgow.

"We are waiting for more ambitious measures, for our political leaders to be aware of the urgency of the situation," Dirk van Esbroeck, a Belgian pensioner, told AFP.

"Because our children, our grandchildren risk living in a much more complicated world, which is going to suffer serious climate disruptions." He and about 20 other members of a so-called "grandparents for the climate" group had travelled by train from Belgium to Edinburgh before walking the last 47 miles (75 kilometres) to Glasgow.

"There is still a long way to go between declarations and action," added the 68-year-old, who has five children and 12 grandchildren.

More than 100 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are set to attend the summit, which is considered pivotal in the fight against climate change.

Activists from around the world will also be attending, with organisers expecting up to 100,000 people at a major demonstration Friday.

"We just want to see concrete measures, we want to see support for the global south as well," said Becky Stockes, a 31-year-old translator who had walked from Spain.

"It's the last chance," she added of the gathering.

Student Maciej Walczuk, 19, noted that despite 25 previous COP-style summits, "the climate situation is as bad as it has ever been".

"We strive for a COP that is different... and (to) create solutions for people already affected," he said.

Police say about 10,000 officers from across the UK will be deployed each day during the summit, the largest policing operation ever held in Scotland.

Related Topics

Protest World United Nations Same Van Edinburgh Glasgow Spain United Kingdom Belgium Colombian Peso November Sunday From

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

1 hour ago
 Petrol prices to remain unchanged

Petrol prices to remain unchanged

6 minutes ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

11 minutes ago
 Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year ..

Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video ab ..

11 minutes ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

35 minutes ago
 What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20? ..

What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20?

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.