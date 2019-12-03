(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) A group of pro-Beijing protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday to express their anger over a newly signed law in the United States that will enable Washington to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials over violations of human rights, media reported.

Last week, Trump signed into law two pieces of legislation concerning Hong Kong. The first is the Protest Hong Kong Act, which bans sales of anti-riot weapons and equipment to Hong Kong police. The second is the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which enables Washington to conduct an annual assessment of how much autonomy Hong Kong enjoys within China. If Washington is unhappy with the degree of autonomy, it reserves the right to change its preferential trade terms with Hong Kong and sanction individual Chinese and Hong Kong officials deemed responsible for curtailing the special region's freedoms.

According to Hong Kong's RTHK broadcaster, several dozen protesters gathered in the Chater Garden in the afternoon before marching toward the US Consulate while chanting slogans that accused Washington of interfering in China's domestic affairs.

After reaching the consulate, they reportedly trampled on a US flag and set an oversize carton head of Trump on fire. The broadcaster claimed that when a US diplomat came out to the protesters, they handed him a petition demanding that Trump step down.

Footage from the scene shows several dozen people marching with Chinese flags, placards with anti-US slogans and cardboard props of Trump's head attached to a body of a devil.