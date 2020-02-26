Protesters Rally in Support of Sputnik Estonia Outside Russian Foreign Ministry Building

Protesters have staged a demonstration on Wednesday in front of the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow in support of Sputnik Estonia, which has been subject to significant pressure from authorities in the Baltic country, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

The demonstrators, who were dressed in yellow - the corporate color of Sputnik � held the protest ahead of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is also the current chairman-in-office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), in the Foreign Ministry building in the Russian capital.

Those taking part in the demonstration were specifically waiting for the arrival of Rama, in order to draw his attention to the pressure faced by Sputnik Estonia journalists, who were forced to terminate their contracts starting from January 1, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from Estonian authorities.

Protesters displayed banners with the slogans "Estonia is a concentration camp for journalists" and "Hands off journalists in the Baltic states."

Moscow has previously stated that it expects the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, Harlem Desir, to push Estonian authorities to review their repressive policies against journalists from Sputnik's desk in the Baltic country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow will do everything in its power to ensure that Sputnik journalists can conduct their work in foreign countries.