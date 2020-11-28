UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Rally In Warsaw On Women's Vote Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:47 PM

Protesters rally in Warsaw on women's vote anniversary

Thousands of protesters marched Warsaw on Saturday in defiance of coronavirus restrictions on the 102nd anniversary of women getting the right to vote in Poland

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Thousands of protesters marched Warsaw on Saturday in defiance of coronavirus restrictions on the 102nd anniversary of women getting the right to vote in Poland.

The march was the latest in weeks of demonstrations against the government's plans to tighten further Poland's already highly restrictive legislation on abortion.

"We did not win our civil rights more than a century ago just to allow those in power to take away our human rights," the protest organisers said on Facebook.

Participants set off red flares and waved flags bearing the protest movement's red thunderbolt symbol.

The march took place amid a heavy police presence.

The protests began on October 22 when the Constitutional Court ruled that allowing abortions due to birth defects was unconstitutional but they have since widened to include broader complaints against the current government.

That ruling has not yet been published officially, meaning it does not apply but doctors have been cancelling scheduled abortions for fear of falling foul of the law.

Once it is implemented, abortions will only be allowed in cases of rape, incest and if the mother's life is at risk.

Related Topics

Century Protest Police Vote Facebook Warsaw Poland March October Women Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland's Warsaw Hit by Protests Against Abortion B ..

4 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A results

7 minutes ago

Uncertainty as virus-hit Algerian president marks ..

7 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

7 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.