Protesters Seize Presidential Residence in Almaty - Reports Citing Eyewitnesses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Protesters seized the residence of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Almaty, the Zakon.kz online news outlet reported citing eyewitnesses

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters seized the residence of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Almaty, the Zakon.kz online news outlet reported citing eyewitnesses.

Earlier in the day, the Vlast online media outlet reported that several thousand protesters were attempting to break into the territory of the presidential residence.