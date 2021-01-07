UrduPoint.com
Protesters Seize Rotunda Room Inside US Capitol Building, Inauguration Stage

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The rostrum for the inauguration and the rotunda of the US Capitol building are now under the control of the pro-Trump protesters, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Occasional clashes among the protesters and the police have taken place near the building, police used tear gas again.

Law enforcement officers can be seen wearing riot gear and holding shields.

The protesters are seen carrying flags that read "Trump 2020. Keep America great!" and wearing hats with the outgoing President's name on them.

Many of those who came to contest Trump's loss in the November 3 election shout "Stop the steal" and "You swore an oath."

Earlier, Trump delivered a speech near the White House in front of thousands of supporters as Congress held a joint session to finalize certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Soon after, pro-Trump supporters stormed Congress which forced an evacuation of lawmakers. One woman was shot and at least 13 people have been arrested and five weapons seized.

