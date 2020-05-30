UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sat 30th May 2020 | 11:34 AM

Protesters Set Bank on Fire, Looting Shops in Minneapolis Despite Curfew - Correspondent

MINNEAPOLIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The riots are underway in the US city of Minneapolis despite the declared curfew, with the protesters looting shops and having set a bank on fire, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

The blaze erupted in the building of Wells Fargo bank, which is located near a police station. A car and an automated teller machine near the burning bank have also been set on fire.

The protesters also looted several shops after chanting slogans against police violence and racism.

Explosions of firecrackers are also heard nearby.

The public unrest erupted Tuesday after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who lost his life on Monday after being arrested by law enforcement officers in the city of Minneapolis.

A video that spread online shows a white police officer, alleged to be Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck for several minutes. Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Floyd died at a local hospital shortly thereafter.

