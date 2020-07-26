UrduPoint.com
Protesters Set Courthouse Ablaze During Night Of Protests In California's Oakland - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Protesters in the Californian city of Oakland have set fire to a county courthouse on Saturday night, police reported, urging the violent crowd to disperse.

"Agitators within the crowd of demonstrators have set the Alameda County Superior Courthouse on fire. Please avoid the area. We are calling for peace and to have safe spaces and safe places for tonight's demonstration," the police tweeted.

The police keep urging the crowd to disperse. According to law enforcement, some of the protesters are "throwing projectiles and pointing illegal lasers" at officers.

From time to time, some are trying to knock down the barricades in front of police headquarters.

The officers have installed special signs warning that chemicals will be deployed if the assaults continue.

About 600 people are taking part in the protest, the local KRON channel reported, citing police.

The United States has been gripped by protests since late May, when African American man George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

