Protesters set fire to provincial HQ in south Iraq: police

Nasiriyah, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters set ablaze the local government headquarters in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar on Friday, a police source said, as renewed anti-government rallies gripped the country.

AFP's correspondent saw columns of smoke rising from the building where several thousand protesters had gathered to demand an overhaul of the political system.

Several political party offices were also set on fire in protests elsewherein the south, police said.