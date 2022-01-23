UrduPoint.com

Protesters Set Fire To Ruling Party Headquarters In Burkina Faso - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Protesters Set Fire to Ruling Party Headquarters in Burkina Faso - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Protesters set fire to the headquarters of Burkina Faso's ruling People's Movement for Progress party in the country's capital, Ouagadougou, country's media reported Sunday.

The protesters also broke windows in the building, according to the Faso news portal.

The demonstrators gathered to support the military following several riots in the barracks across the country, Agence France-Presse said. The crowd was dispersed by police using tear gas.

Radio station RFI previously reported that intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital city of Ouagadougou.

One of the camps hosts a prison where General Diendere, who was convicted for a coup attempt in 2015, is being held. Local radio station Omega also reported that there was shooting in the city of Kaya northeast of Ouagadougou.

The government confirmed that there was shooting in the capital, but denied reports that the military has seized power in the country. Burkina Faso's Defense Minister Barthelemy Simpore also dismissed claims that President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was detained and said that the situation in the country was under control.

The internet was reportedly cut off in Burkina Faso following the news.

