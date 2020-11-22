Protesters Set Guatemalan Congress on Fire Amid Demonstration Against New Budget - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Protesters in Guatemala City have broken into the Congress building, setting it on fire, amid public discontent over the new budget, the Guatemalan Prensa Libre newspaper reports.

The blaze, which erupted on Saturday after protesters threw burning objects into the windows of the legislative building, has been extinguished. The National Civil Police (PNC) used tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to the newspaper.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei warned on Saturday that demonstrators engaging in acts of vandalism would be held accountable.

"I reiterate that you have the right to demonstrate in accordance with the law. But neither can we allow people to vandalize public or private property. Whoever is proven to have participated in these criminal acts will fall under the full weight of the law," Giammattei said on Twitter.

Protests are being held in Guatemala against the new budget, which stipulates cuts to education and healthcare spending.