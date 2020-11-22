UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Set Guatemalan Congress On Fire Amid Demonstration Against New Budget - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:20 AM

Protesters Set Guatemalan Congress on Fire Amid Demonstration Against New Budget - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) Protesters in Guatemala City have broken into the Congress building, setting it on fire, amid public discontent over the new budget, the Guatemalan Prensa Libre newspaper reports.

The blaze, which erupted on Saturday after protesters threw burning objects into the windows of the legislative building, has been extinguished. The National Civil Police (PNC) used tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to the newspaper.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei warned on Saturday that demonstrators engaging in acts of vandalism would be held accountable.

"I reiterate that you have the right to demonstrate in accordance with the law. But neither can we allow people to vandalize public or private property. Whoever is proven to have participated in these criminal acts will fall under the full weight of the law," Giammattei said on Twitter.

Protests are being held in Guatemala against the new budget, which stipulates cuts to education and healthcare spending.

Related Topics

Fire Police Education Budget Twitter Guatemala Congress Criminals Gas Weight

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

4 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

4 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

4 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

5 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.