Protesters Set Iranian Consulate Building in Southern Iraq on Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Demonstrators set the Iranian consulate building in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on fire as violent protests rock Iraq's southern regions, media reported.

Witnesses told Sputnik on Wednesday that dozens of demonstrators were injured in clashes with security officers close to the Iranian consulate in Najaf. A security source has said that more than 80 people had been wounded in the violence. The authorities have imposed curfew in the Najaf province amid the violence.

The Shafaq news agency reported, citing a source, late on Wednesday, that the demonstrators had broken into the consulate building and had torched it.

The agency's source added that diplomatic personnel, protected by security officers, left the building 10 minutes before it was set on fire.

Shafaq News characterized Wednesday as a bloody day that was marked by the highest level of escalation and violence since the beginning of the protests in October.

Roads were blocked off and schools and government offices were closed across southern Iraq on Wednesday.

While in Baghdad, the authorities attempted to disperse the protesters with tear gas, the security officers used live bullets against the demonstrators in Karbala.

Demonstrations reportedly continued in Basra and Nasiriyah, where the largest oilfields are located. In Kut, Basra, Hilla and Najaf, the protesters held peaceful sit-in demonstrations.

More than 350 people were killed and about 15,000 people were wounded since the beginning of the protests in southern Iraq. The demonstrators rally against corruption, low living standards and unemployment.