Protesters Set Iranian Consulate Building In Southern Iraq On Fire Again - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 12:20 AM

Protesters Set Iranian Consulate Building in Southern Iraq on Fire Again - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Demonstrators set on Sunday the Iranian consulate building in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on fire for the second time in a week as violent anti-government protests rock Iraq's southern regions, media reported.

The Iranian consulate building in Najaf was set on fire on Wednesday as part of the protests in the city, which left more than 100 people injured.

Tehran expressed a diplomatic protest to Baghdad and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Alhakim offered apologies to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to the Iraqi Shafaq news agency, the building was set on fire on Sunday again.

Nationwide protests in Iraq began in early October, with people demanding the government's resignation, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

The unrest left reportedly over 400 people killed and thousands more injured.

