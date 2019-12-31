Protesters Set on Fire US Embassy Fence in Baghdad After Recent Airstrikes on Shia Militia

Iraqi protesters on Tuesday set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iraqi protesters on Tuesday set on fire the outside fence of the US Embassy in the capital of Baghdad in response to the US airstrikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Protesters set on fire the outside fence of the US embassy in Baghdad after 100 of them gathered near the embassy's external gate in the Green Zone," the correspondent said.