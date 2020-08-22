CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra have set the regional parliament office on fire and clashed with law enforcement to demand that the government discloses the findings of an investigation into serial assassination of civil activists, Basra Police said on Friday.

"Despite the proper treatment and providing the necessary protection for a demonstration of a group of Basra citizens, Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown at the security forces in return, leaving injuries among them," the the police said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's Shafaq news outlet.

According to the report, several dozens of protesters gathered near the regional parliament office in Basra, set it on fire and then hung a banner on the gate reading "Closed in the name of the people.

"

Security forces reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Citing a security source, the news outlet said seven security officers were injured during the clashes.

Since last Friday, several prominent pro-democracy civil activists were assassinated in Basra and Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. While Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi vowed to find the perpetrators and hold them liable, no Names have been officially disclosed so far.

Iraq was in a political vacuum for nearly five months before Kadhimi was sworn in and formed a government in May. The previous government collapsed last November on the back of months-long nationwide protests against corruption and economic mismanagement.