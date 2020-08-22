UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Set Parliament Office On Fire In Iraq's South - Police

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Protesters Set Parliament Office on Fire in Iraq's South - Police

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Protesters in the southern Iraqi city of Basra have set the regional parliament office on fire and clashed with law enforcement to demand that the government discloses the findings of an investigation into serial assassination of civil activists, Basra Police said on Friday.

"Despite the proper treatment and providing the necessary protection for a demonstration of a group of Basra citizens, Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown at the security forces in return, leaving injuries among them," the the police said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's Shafaq news outlet.

According to the report, several dozens of protesters gathered near the regional parliament office in Basra, set it on fire and then hung a banner on the gate reading "Closed in the name of the people.

"

Security forces reportedly fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Citing a security source, the news outlet said seven security officers were injured during the clashes.

Since last Friday, several prominent pro-democracy civil activists were assassinated in Basra and Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. While Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi vowed to find the perpetrators and hold them liable, no Names have been officially disclosed so far.

Iraq was in a political vacuum for nearly five months before Kadhimi was sworn in and formed a government in May. The previous government collapsed last November on the back of months-long nationwide protests against corruption and economic mismanagement.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Fire Prime Minister Police Parliament Iraq Basra Baghdad Reading May November Gas Government

Recent Stories

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

48 minutes ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

1 hour ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

1 hour ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

1 hour ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

1 hour ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.