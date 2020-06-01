UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Smash Store Windows, Jump On Cars In Central Manhattan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 09:10 AM

Protesters Smash Store Windows, Jump on Cars in Central Manhattan

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Protesters in New York on Sunday night reached Broadway road in the Manhattan borough and started to smash windows and jump on cars, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, hundreds of demonstrators crossed Brooklyn Bridge towards Manhattan.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, protesters are not being detained as police are not getting involved, despite provocations from the crowd.

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody continue across the United States despite the mobilization of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities.

Related Topics

Police Road George Manhattan New York United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

7 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

7 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

8 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

8 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.