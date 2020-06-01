Protesters Smash Store Windows, Jump on Cars in Central Manhattan

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Protesters in New York on Sunday night reached Broadway road in the Manhattan borough and started to smash windows and jump on cars, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, hundreds of demonstrators crossed Brooklyn Bridge towards Manhattan.

According to the Sputnik correspondent, protesters are not being detained as police are not getting involved, despite provocations from the crowd.

Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody continue across the United States despite the mobilization of National Guard troops and curfews having been imposed in multiple cities.