Protesters Sneak Into Port Sudan Airport, Halt Traffic - Sources

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) A group of protesters got themselves into the airport of Port Sudan on Thursday, paralyzing air traffic, two airport sources told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, members of Sudan's eastern tribes, such as Beja, blocked the road connecting Khartoum and Port Sudan, impeding cargo deliveries between the cities. The tribes demand to change the Juba peace agreement that was signed in last October, as the deal allegedly does not take their interests into account.

"A small group of tribesmen sneaked into the Port Sudan airport and made flights stop," the sources said, with one of them specifying that the protesters got to the tarmac and suspended both domestic and international flights.

In October 2020, the Sovereignty Council, on behalf of the Sudanese government, ratified the comprehensive peace deal with rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, an alliance of Sudan's political factions created in opposition to the government of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese authorities announced having thwarted a military coup attempt in the country. Most of those behind the coup ” 21 officers and a number of soldiers ” were arrested, according to the armed forces. The authorities believe that the mutiny was organized by Bashir's supporters.