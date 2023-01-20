Protesters Storm Canadian Mining Firm in Peru - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Protesters in Peru stormed the office of a Canadian mining company in the southeastern Cusco region on Thursday, clashing with staff and torching property, media said.

The small Andean nation has been gripped by violent protests since last month, when President Pedro Castillo was arrested on rebellion charges for trying to dissolve Congress.

Demonstrators attacked the office of Canadian miner Hudbay Minerals on late Thursday afternoon, RPP radio reported. They hurled rocks at excavators and dumper trucks, set fire to several vehicles and traded blows with their owners.

Thousands across Peru have been demanding the resignation of Dina Boluarte, who took over as president after Castillo was deposed. Clashes erupted in the capital, Lima, overnight. At least one protester died and dozens were injured. The interior minister said that 22 police officers were also hurt in skirmishes,