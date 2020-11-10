Protesters Storm Government Building in Yerevan as New Ceasefire Deal Announced

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Protests have started in Armenia's capital following the announcement of a new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is expected to come into force starting Tuesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, protesters in Yerevan stormed the government building and occupied some of the rooms.

Windows were shattered on the first floor and sounds of gunshots were heard in the streets in front of the government building.

According to video footage from 24News, there are several hundred protesters gathered in the square in front of the government building.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the protesters are also voicing their intent to march to Government House Number 1, which is the official residence of the prime minister in Yerevan.