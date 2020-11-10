UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Storm Government Building In Yerevan As New Ceasefire Deal Announced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:40 AM

Protesters Storm Government Building in Yerevan as New Ceasefire Deal Announced

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Protests have started in Armenia's capital following the announcement of a new Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement that he had signed a joint declaration with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on a new ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is expected to come into force starting Tuesday.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, protesters in Yerevan stormed the government building and occupied some of the rooms.

Windows were shattered on the first floor and sounds of gunshots were heard in the streets in front of the government building.

According to video footage from 24News, there are several hundred protesters gathered in the square in front of the government building.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, the protesters are also voicing their intent to march to Government House Number 1, which is the official residence of the prime minister in Yerevan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin March From Government

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

4 hours ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

4 hours ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

5 hours ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.