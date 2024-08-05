Protesters storm PM’s residence in Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

A viral video circulating on social media showed the protesters entering the Prime Minister’s official residence and enjoying the food present there.

DHAKA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2024) In a dramatic turn of events, the protesters in Bangladesh stormed the official residence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and attacked the food inside on Monday.

The incident took place amid a month-long series of violent protests that led to hundreds of deaths.

The video has been confirmed by a foreign news agency, which also verified that the footage is indeed from the Prime Minister’s residence.

The unrest escalated following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent departure to India.

In the wake of her resignation, the protesters vandalized her official residence, looting and taking away various items.

Besides it, the protesters caused significant damage to statues of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh and Sheikh Hasina’s father, located in Dhaka.

The videos on social media depict enraged protesters destroying these statues in the capital.