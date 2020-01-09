Protesters Storm Presidential Administration Building in Sukhum, Several People Injured

(@FahadShabbir)

Protesters stormed and broke into the Abkhazian presidential administration building in Sukhum on Thursday, amid ongoing political tensions over the election of President Raul Khajimba in September, a Sputnik correspondent reported

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Protesters stormed and broke into the Abkhazian presidential administration building in Sukhum on Thursday, amid ongoing political tensions over the election of President Raul Khajimba in September, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several people have been injured and were led out of the building by security officers. Additionally, the protesters have broken some windows and doors in the building.

The protesters have not made any specific demands so far.�