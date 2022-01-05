UrduPoint.com

Protesters Storming Office Of Almaty Interior Ministry - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Protesters in Kazakhstan's Almaty are attempting to capture the office of the city's interior ministry, the Vlast news outlet reported on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters in Kazakhstan's Almaty are attempting to capture the office of the city's interior ministry, the Vlast news outlet reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, law enforcement officers are trying to repel the attack.

