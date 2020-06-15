UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Tear Down Thomas Jefferson Statue In US' Portland - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Protesters Tear Down Thomas Jefferson Statue in US' Portland - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) A statue of US Founding Father Thomas Jefferson has been torn down outside a high school named after him in the state of Oregon's largest city of Portland, local media reported.

As the country's third president, Jefferson is revered in the US as a leading light of the country's foundation, having written the Declaration of Independence and being credited with shaping the US system of government. Although he held positions against the institution of slavery, Jefferson's household had more than 600 slaves. Historians believe that Jefferson himself fathered children with a former slave woman.

According to local news outlet The Oregonian, the statue was the place of gathering for protesters who embarked on a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday.

They found the statue toppled, apparently by a small group, upon their return to the site on the same day.

The base of the statue was spray-painted with the words "slave owner," pictures shared by the publication showed. The scene elicited cheers and jubilation from the protesters, the reports said.

According to The Oregonian, more than 30 percent of the students at the high school are of African-American ethnicity and another 30 are Hispanic and other minorities.

The incident comes as a wave of anti-racism sentiment has swept the US, and much of the world, after the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police in late May. Protesters have begun to tear down or deface statues of historical figures with troubling racial records.

Related Topics

World Police Portland Man George Same Independence SITE March May Women Sunday Media From Government

Recent Stories

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

21 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

1 hour ago

12 prisoners released

6 minutes ago

Fear and impatience as Santorini awaits return of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.