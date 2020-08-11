Protesters Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Riot Police in Minsk - Sputnik Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Protesters on Pritytsky Street in Minsk are throwing Molotov cocktails at riot police, the Sputnik Belarus news agency reported.

Pritytsky Street leads to the square near the Pushkinskaya subway station. A Sputnik correspondent earlier reported that clashes between police and protesters were underway on the square.