UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesters Topple, Burn Statue Of Confederate General Pike In DC - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:10 PM

Protesters Topple, Burn Statue of Confederate General Pike in DC - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) A group of protesters toppled and set on fire a statue of Confederate General Albert Pike near the police headquarters in Washington, DC, amid anti-racism demonstrations, media reported on Saturday.

NBC4 Washington reported that the incident took place late on Friday with demonstrators wrapped ropes around the monument to topple it and then doused it with lighter liquid and set on fire.

According to the media, police officers outside Metropolitan Police Department headquarters did not take any action for several minutes after the arson. Then a group of about ten policemen arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, no clashes between the police and protesters have been reported.

Later in the day, US President Donald Trump slammed DC police officers for failing to fulfill their duties.

"The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowser," the president wrote on Twitter.

The killing of African American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism that have spread to all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.

As part of the protests, several monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures who took part in the American Civil War were removed either by the decision of local authorities or by the protesters themselves.

Related Topics

Fire Police Washington Twitter Trump Job Man George Minneapolis May Media All

Recent Stories

Secretary General Commends Member States’ Contri ..

43 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Holds Virtual Bilateral me ..

43 minutes ago

Update on Shoaib Malik travel plans

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Reopening of UAE economy: We are all in ..

57 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.