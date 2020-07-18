UrduPoint.com
Protesters Try To Topple Columbus Statue In Chicago - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Protesters Try to Topple Columbus Statue in Chicago - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A huge crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters attempted to tear a statue to Christopher Columbus from its base in downtown Chicago, media reported.

The mob tagged the statue to the 15-16th century Italian voyager in Grant Park with graffiti that read "BLM" and "Decolonize Chicago" and tried to topple it with the help of ropes on Friday night, the Chicago Sun Times said.

Police units were sent in to disperse the demonstrators, leading to clashes. The police said that the crowd had "used the protest to attack officers with fireworks, rocks, frozen bottles, and other objects."

At least 18 officers were reportedly wounded in the skirmishes and several of them required hospitalization. Around 12 people were arrested.

