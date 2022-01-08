(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) - Protesters were seen on Saturday removing their tent camp in the center of Aktau, a Kazakh city where high fuel prices brought hundreds into the streets this week.

A Sputnik correspondent said that demonstrators in Yntymak square began taking their traditional yurt tents apart early in the morning.

A truck that protesters used as a tribute was also pulled away.

Some 60 protesters lingered in the square. Several people were taken away by the police after defying orders. Three people said they would "remain until the end."

The return to normalcy in the western city on the Caspian Sea, after days of nationwide clashes, was marked by resumption of mobile data services.