Protesters Want Other Countries To Formally Intervene In Myanmar Affairs - Military Chief

Mon 28th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Protesters Want Other Countries to Formally Intervene in Myanmar Affairs - Military Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The final goal of protesters in Myanmar is to have other countries officially intervene in the Southeast nation's domestic politics, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the beginning there were protests. You know the reason behind them ” the rigged elections. After that, the protests entered the stage of terrorism, and other reasons are at play here," Min Aung Hlaing said.

"Their [the protesters'] final foal is to have other countries officially interfere in our country's internal affairs. In order to have other countries intervene they need a volatile situation in the country," the military leader explained.

The military in Myanmar overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The military vows to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be decided.

