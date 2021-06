Protesters Want Other Countries to Formally Intervene in Myanmar Affairs - Military Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The final goal of protesters in Myanmar is to have other countries officially intervene in the Southeast nation's domestic politics, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces and chairman of the State Administration Council, told Sputnik in an interview.

"At the beginning there were protests. You know the reason behind them the rigged elections. After that, the protests entered the stage of terrorism, and other reasons are at play here," Min Aung Hlaing said.

"Their [the protesters'] final foal is to have other countries officially interfere in our country's internal affairs. In order to have other countries intervene they need a volatile situation in the country," the military leader explained.

The military in Myanmar overthrew the elected government on February 1, claiming electoral fraud. The military vows to transfer power after a new election, the date for which however is yet to be decided.