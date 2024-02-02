Open Menu

Protesting Farmers In France Lift Roadblocks As Standoff Eases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Protesting farmers in France lift roadblocks as standoff eases

France's agriculture minister said Friday that the worst of a crisis that saw farmers block roads nationwide for days was over, as protesters began lifting roadblocks following government promises of cash and eased regulation

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) France's agriculture minister said Friday that the worst of a crisis that saw farmers block roads nationwide for days was over, as protesters began lifting roadblocks following government promises of cash and eased regulation.

In some of the angriest protests that have spread across Europe, French farmers have been out in force for more than a week, using tractors to block key roads into Paris and other major highways nationwide.

The litany of farmers' complaints is long, ranging from burdensome environmental rules to cheap imports of produce from outside the EU such as Ukraine, but focus on the difficulty of making ends meet in the modern world.

On Thursday, two main farming unions announced the suspension of the action, urging the protesters to take their tractors off the streets, after Prime Minister Gabriel Attal promised cash, eased regulations and protection against unfair competition.

Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau said Friday that the worst of the crisis was "pretty much behind us".

"But the issues that we have to deal with and that have emerged in this crisis are still ahead of us," he told CNews television.

Authorities said Thursday evening that many roadblocks across the country were being lifted or eased and farmers continued to move tractors off the streets on Friday, even though some blockades remained in place.

Tractors blocking the A1 motorway near Paris Charles de Gaulle airport were heading back, farmers said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Europe Motorway Agriculture France Paris TV From Government Airport

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

3 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

4 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

4 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

8 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

8 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

8 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

7 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World