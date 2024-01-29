Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

French farmers began choking off major motorways around Paris on Monday, threatening to blockade the capital in an intensifying standoff with the government over working conditions

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) French farmers began choking off major motorways around Paris on Monday, threatening to blockade the capital in an intensifying standoff with the government over working conditions.

In recent weeks there have been a slew of protests in the European Union's largest agriculture producing country by farmers angry about incomes, red tape and environmental policies they say undermine their ability to compete with less stringent countries.

Protesting farmers began to block motorways at 2:00 pm (1300), starting with the A13 to the west of the capital, and the A4 to the east, AFP reporters said.

Farmers said their objective was to establish eight chokepoints on major roads into Paris.

"We need answers," said Karine Duc, a farmer in the southwestern Lot-et-Garonne department as she joined a convoy of tractors heading for Paris.

"This is the final battle for farming. It's a question of survival," she told AFP.

A banner on a tractor in the convoy said: "We will not die in silence."