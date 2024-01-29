Protesting French Farmers Start Blockade Of Paris
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:17 PM
French farmers began choking off major motorways around Paris on Monday, threatening to blockade the capital in an intensifying standoff with the government over working conditions
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) French farmers began choking off major motorways around Paris on Monday, threatening to blockade the capital in an intensifying standoff with the government over working conditions.
In recent weeks there have been a slew of protests in the European Union's largest agriculture producing country by farmers angry about incomes, red tape and environmental policies they say undermine their ability to compete with less stringent countries.
Protesting farmers began to block motorways at 2:00 pm (1300), starting with the A13 to the west of the capital, and the A4 to the east, AFP reporters said.
Farmers said their objective was to establish eight chokepoints on major roads into Paris.
"We need answers," said Karine Duc, a farmer in the southwestern Lot-et-Garonne department as she joined a convoy of tractors heading for Paris.
"This is the final battle for farming. It's a question of survival," she told AFP.
A banner on a tractor in the convoy said: "We will not die in silence."
Recent Stories
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services
ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano
DSP reviews security situation regarding elections
More Stories From World
-
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates4 minutes ago
-
Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war14 minutes ago
-
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery1 hour ago
-
Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan's first-ever Sri Lanka Test2 hours ago
-
Australia's Asian Cup credentials face first real test in quarter-finals2 hours ago
-
Indian navy frees Iranian fishing boat hijacked off Somalia2 hours ago
-
UK unveils plan to ban disposable e-cigarettes3 hours ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia coal output hit 1.21 bln tonnes in 20233 hours ago
-
Fierce battles in Gaza after Jordan attack kills 3 US troops3 hours ago
-
Iraq urges end to 'cycle of violence' after US troop deaths3 hours ago
-
Diplomats, international journalists invited to Xinjiang's annual political meetings3 hours ago
-
Philips stops selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes3 hours ago