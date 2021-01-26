UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesting Indian Farmers Enter New Delhi Despite Police Barricades On Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Protesting Indian Farmers Enter New Delhi Despite Police Barricades on Republic Day

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Indian police have barricaded New Delhi for celebrations marking the 72d Republic Day, but it was unable to prevent protesting farmers from entering the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Indian farmers have been protesting for several months now against three new pieces of legislation that they fear will drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards.

A caravan of vehicles and scooters, marked with flags and placards with anti-farming law slogans, has entered New Delhi, where activities for the national day are underway, including a military parade and address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-ranking officials.

Protesting farmers use loudspeakers to voice their demands.

New Delhi has been the epicenter of protests since the government passed the controversial legislation last September. The legislation intends to give farmers the freedom to set prices for what they produce and trade directly with private businesses without the government's middleman, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

While shorter supply chains are generally considered a positive thing, the Indian regulator also used to supervise the supply-demand balance. Farmers now fear that corporate buyers will take advantage of the free-fall supply and the annulment of government-assured minimum prices to keep the prices as low as possible.

Related Topics

India Delhi Prime Minister Police Narendra Modi Vehicles New Delhi September Market From Government

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers is happy over Proteas’ visit to P ..

4 minutes ago

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.