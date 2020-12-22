Protesting Moldovan Farmers Demand Compensation for Poor Harvest Until End of Year

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Leaders of Moldovan farmers, who have been protesting since early December and are demanding financial compensation for a poor drought-hit harvest, said on Tuesday that they insist on fulfilling their requests by the end of the year and threatened to continue demonstrations otherwise.

Farmers have been protesting since December 6 and say that the government should either meet all demands or resign. Protesters have made threats to gather in front of the government building on Tuesday if the authorities fail to amend the law on the state budget and thus guarantee an increase in subsidies.

"We have been protesting for a long time, calling for help, asking for a meeting with Prime Minister [Ion Chicu], Minister of Agriculture [Ion Perju], Finance Minister [Natalia Gavrilita], lawmakers, but [they] only met with us to distract our attention. We insist that the current government should amend the law on the state budget so that we could go home before the holidays," Vasile Myrzenko, the chairman of the Federation of Moldovan Farmers, said during the Tuesday demonstration.

According to Myrzenko, the country's budget has enough funds to help farmers, and people will receive money in February if all necessary decisions are made now. The chairman said that protests will continue if the government fails to act.

During the demonstration on Tuesday, protesters blocked the traffic in downtown Chisinau in solidarity with farmers in the village of Leuseni who are also rallying in demand for financial compensation, a Sputnik correspondent responded.

Moreover, One of the protest organizers Sergey Shtefanko said that the Tuesday rally was a "warning" for the government which should resign if it has "dignity." Shtefanko promised that farmers would gather again on Thursday.

Farmers are allowed by authorities to hold demonstrations in central Chisinau until December 31, but they may request a further extension. Previously they have also called for the cancellation of a planned increase in agricultural VAT from eight to 12 percent and lawmakers annulled the decision.