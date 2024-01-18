Protesting Police Underline Paris Olympics Strike Risk
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) French police officers protested Thursday to press their claim for extra pay during this year's Paris Olympics, underlining the threat of strikes and disruption to the Games.
Aware of the risk to the country's image, French authorities are scrambling to agree pay deals with a host of public sector trade unions who are demanding bonuses for working during the July 26-August 11 Olympics.
Several police unions urged officers to show "minimum activity" on a so-called "Black Thursday" of protests, with demonstrations called in front of the main Paris police station and hundreds of others nation-wide.
"For an exceptional event, exceptional measures," the Alliance union wrote in a statement that explained how unions wanted up to 2,000 Euros ($2,200) for their members in compensation for lost holidays and extra work over the summer Games.
"We only know that everyone has been asked to work," officer Lionel Maunier, a regional Alliance union leader, told AFP at a protest in eastern Strasbourg. "But we've got kids, some of us are also carers. We don't know how we're going to manage."
A first protest by police on January 10 saw dozens of officers drive around Paris in open-top buses, some of them showing a flag with the Olympic rings as handcuffs.
Recent Stories
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
More Stories From World
-
Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed5 minutes ago
-
Public sector strikes add to N. Ireland's political crisis14 minutes ago
-
Ukraine will work with 'any reality' after US elections15 minutes ago
-
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions27 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's forensics experts trace foreign origins of Russian arms1 hour ago
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand2 hours ago
-
France ministry searched in Neymar PSG transfer probe: source2 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group2 hours ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday2 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rev up in 20232 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s plan to buy Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter jets ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese milit ..2 hours ago