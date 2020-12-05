UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Intersection In Warsaw With Tractors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:17 PM

Protesting Polish Farmers Block Major Traffic Intersection in Warsaw With Tractors

Polish farmers have blocked a major traffic intersection in the country's capital, Warsaw, and scattered cabbage across the road during a protest over their worsening financial situation, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Polish farmers have blocked a major traffic intersection in the country's capital, Warsaw, and scattered cabbage across the road during a protest over their worsening financial situation, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports on Saturday.

The protest was staged at the intersection of Plocka and Marcin Kasprzak streets early on Saturday morning. According to the correspondent, the farmers were unwilling to move their tractors even as a law enforcement officer attempted to pass while responding to an emergency.

Michal Kolodziejczak, the head of the Polish farmer's union AgroUnia, has said that the farmers staged the demonstration in protest against their current financial difficulties and the government's lack of support.

A similar road-blocking protest was held by Poland's farmers back in October, as agricultural workers took to the streets to demonstrate against a recently-adopted law on animal welfare that sets out a ban on fur farming and the ritual slaughter of animals for export.

Related Topics

Protest Road Traffic Warsaw Poland October Government

Recent Stories

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

16 minutes ago

Rights of special persons to be ensured: CM aide

3 minutes ago

Punjab-C, KP-A enter into semi-finals of U16 Hocke ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to 'Accrete' Arctic, Northern Regions Over ..

3 minutes ago

RTA exhibits artificial intelligence initiatives a ..

20 minutes ago

PTI to organize programmes on 'Sindhi Cultural Day ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.