Protesting Polish truckers say Ukraine talks fail

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Polish trucking representatives said Monday that the latest talks with Ukrainian officials had failed to end a dispute over what they call unfair competition from the neighbouring country's businesses.

The hauliers say the easing of EU access rules in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to an influx of Ukrainian competition, taking a serious toll on their earnings.

In response, Polish truckers began blockades last week of three major border crossings.

On Monday, some of the protesting truckers met with representatives of the Ukrainian and Polish governments.

"We have not reached an agreement. The Ukrainian side does not take our demands into account," Rafal Mekler, a leader of a protest in the border town of Dorohusk, said on social media.

Polish transportation companies want to reinstate the use of EU entry permits for Ukrainian trucks, a system waived by the bloc following Russia's assault against Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official said Monday his side would not "back down" and called on Polish truckers to end the blockade immediately.

"It is fundamental for us: the 'visa-free transport regime' should continue and be extended, at least until our victory comes," said Sergiy Derkach, Ukraine's deputy minister for communities, territories and infrastructure development, in a statement after Monday's talks.

"The absurdity of the demand is that the Polish protesters are not addressing their government, but want Ukraine to apply to the EU for permits," he added.

Polish truckers are also criticising an electronic registration system for leaving Ukraine once deliveries are complete, resulting in long waits that Mekler said could reach 11 to 12 days.

According to the Polish customs service, around 1,300 trucks were lined up at Dorohusk on Monday, hoping to pass into Ukraine, and another 500 vehicles were waiting to cross to Ukraine at the Hrebenne checkpoint.

The blockades have also resulted in backlogs of Ukraine trucks hoping to cross into Poland.