Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of European Commission in Paris - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Railroad workers and members of French trade unions have broken into a building of the Representation of the European Commission in Paris in protest against Brussels' probe into France's state support of Fret SNCF, the freight unit of France's state-owned SNCF railroad firm, media reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Railroad workers and members of French trade unions have broken into a building of the Representation of the European Commission in Paris in protest against Brussels' probe into France's state support of Fret SNCF, the freight unit of France's state-owned SNCF railroad firm, media reported on Tuesday.

Protesters made their way into the representation building in central Paris wearing vests of Solidaires, one of the country's leading railroad trade unions. People were carrying banners saying, "Europe will destroy 5,000 jobs" and "Let us resume railroad cargo transportation," French outlet Quartier General reported.

Later in the day, the outlet said that the demonstrators disrupted a scheduled meeting of French Transport Minister Clement Beaune with union representatives in the city center, with police units coming to the scene to contain the protests.

On Tuesday, Beaune said that he would meet with union representatives to discuss the future of rail freight in France.

In January, the European Commission stated that it would open an investigation into France's measures of support for Fret SNCF to determine whether they violated EU rules on state aid. Brussels expressed its concern over the "unjustified" state aid given to the company between 2007 and 2019, saying that the measures could be qualified as a distortion of competition to the detriment of other operators active in France. Railroad workers have repeatedly stated that the probe could lead to job cuts.