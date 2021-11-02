Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

A polling station in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal found itself at the centre of a helicopter and police chase on Monday as angry protesters blocked access to the building

Umzinto, South Africa, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A polling station in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal found itself at the centre of a helicopter and police chase on Monday as angry protesters blocked access to the building.

Opposed to a candidate put forward by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for Monday's local elections, voters in the village of Umzinto blocked a road leading to the polling station.

A police helicopter flew low over the village while officers on the ground fired rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

Decked in navy blue flak jackets and anti-riot helmets, police chased them through clusters of rondavel houses, before briefly detaining around a dozen of them.

The polling station remained closed for at least four hours after voting started in the rest of the country, one of 39 which failed to open on time due to "community protest", the electoral commission said.

It is unclear exactly what the protesters' grievances were.

The ANC, which has ruled South Africa since the fall of apartheid 27 years ago, is facing unprecedented discontent.

Polls predict the party may win less than half the vote in the local elections, which would mark its worst performance.