Protestors set US embassy on fire in Baghdad

Thousands of protesters crossed all limits to reach the embassy and attacked it by burning it with fire and sloganeering against the US forces and authorities.

BAGHDAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2019) Expressing anger over US air strikes that resulted in deaths of more than dozens Iranian fighters at the weekend, thousands of Iraqi protestors attacked the US embassy in Baghdad here on Tuesday.

Men, women, old and young all thronged to the US embassy and crossed all barriers including checkpoints in Baghdad’s high security Green Zone.

The protesters were holding flags in support of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of armed groups that is functioning as security force in the region.

At least 25 fighters from Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) were killed in US air strikes on a base in western Iraq on Sunday. According to local media reports, the US targeted the fighters in response to rocket attacks on Iraqi bases where US forces were deployed.

On Tuesday, the protestors, who were very angry at US forces for air strikes, reached the US embassy walls, chanted "Death to America" and burnt US flags at the Embassy. They demanded the government to shut down US embassy in Baghdad.

“These US troops should be sent back or to any other place,” a protestor shouted. There was noise everywhere and the protestors did not care about the security officials deployed outside the embassy—a place where nobody could dare to enter into.

The attack on US embassy in Baghdad reflects anger of Iraqi people against US troops in the country.