Beni, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Dozens of protesters stormed a UN camp near the eastern DR Congo town of Beni on Monday, setting fire to part of it, an AFP correspondent reported.

They were among hundreds of demonstrators who headed to two UN camps in the area, angered by failures to curb the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia that has carried out a string of massacres.