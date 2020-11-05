UrduPoint.com
Protests Against Anti-Abortion Law To Continue In Poland Despite COVID-19 - Protest Leader

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Protest rallies against the Polish ban on abortions will continue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the protest movement's advisory council, Nadia Oleszczuk, said Thursday.

On October 29, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on the protesters to halt rallies to prevent further spread of the infection.

"International research demonstrates that rallies have little influence on the pandemic. The protests in the US show the same. We are in the fresh air, we have masks," Oleszczuk told Radio Zet.

The activist added that "even if the protests stop now, they will emerge again, because disappointment and public resentment will not disappear.

Poland has been flooded with protests for more than two weeks. The rallies were ignited by the constitutional court's decision to outlaw abortions in case of abnormal fetus development. If this decision is implemented, women in Poland will be able to legally terminate pregnancy only in case of rape or a threat to their health.

Poland's right-wing government on Tuesday delayed the implementation of the court ruling and the prime minister called for talks with protesters.

On Thursday, Poland has set a new record for COVID-19 infections over the past day, with 27,143 new cases. To date, Poland has confirmed over 466,600 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,842.

